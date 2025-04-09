Virgin Atlantic Holidays: Record profit as sales take off

Sir Richard Branson set up Virgin Atlantic Holidays.

Profit at Virgin Atlantic Holidays has jumped to a new record level as its sales surged to their highest since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, which was founded by Sir Richard Branson, has reported a pre-tax profit of £48m for 2024, up from the £25.4m it achieved in 2023.

The results come after Virgin Atlantic Holidays returned to profit for the first time since 2018 in the prior financial year.

New accounts with Companies House also show that the firm’s total revenue also jumped from £470.9m to £516.9m.

That’s the highest total since the £626.5m Virgin Atlantic Holidays posted in 2019.

The travel company was founded a year after Virgin Atlantic and offers holidays worldwide with destinations including the US and Canada, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean and the Far East.

The company sits within Virgin Atlantic and is, therefore, 51 per cent owned by Virgin Group and 49 per cent by Delta Air Lines.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays to focus on Florida and Caribbean

A statement signed off by the board said: “We regained our number one position in Florida, with growth in passenger numbers as well as in winter sun destinations such as Dubai, the Maldives and the Caribbean.

“Cost discipline has remained tight, following actions taken in 2020 to rationalise our retail estate and streamline operations under the unified brand programme.”

On its current trading, Virgin Atlantic Holidays said: “Demand for travel has remained strong through the first quarter of 2025, with peak campaign sales up year on year, boosted by capacity growth on routes such as Dubai and the Maldives.

“2025 will bring further focus on our core Florida and Caribbean destinations, as we continue to focus capacity in these markets, as well as new destinations now served by Virgin Atlantic including Riyadh, Cancun and Toronto.

“We are confident our plan is working and 2025 will deliver another successful year towards fulfilling our vision of becoming the most loved travel company, as well as sustainably profitable.”