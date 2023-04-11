Chelsea to headline first Premier League Summer Series tournament in US

Chelsea and Newcastle will be joined by Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham and Brentford at the Premier League Summer Series

Chelsea and Newcastle United are to headline the Premier League Summer Series, the English top flight’s first pre-season tournament to take place in the United States this summer.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham are also due to play in the six-team friendly competition, to be held from 22-30 July in five US cities including Atlanta, Orlando and Philadelphia.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season.

“We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

The Premier League Summer Series will consist of nine games, with each team playing three times. The other host cities include Landover, Maryland, and Harrison, New Jersey.

Chelsea, who are American owned, will play Brighton in Philadelphia, Newcastle in Atlanta and Fulham in Landover.

Fulham, who also have a US owner in Shad Khan, play Brentford in Philadelphia and Villa in Orlando before their fixture with London neighbours Chelsea.