Chelsea star Raheem Sterling’s fashion brand 1692 struck off after £1m losses

Sterling's fashion brand lost £1m in two years

England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling’s fashion business, 1692, has been struck off after losing more than £1m in two years.

Sterling co-founded the brand in May 2021, at the height of his on-field success with Manchester City and the national team.

But 1692 Fashion Limited racked up losses of £675,000 in its first year and by May 2023 that figure had swollen to £1.05m.

Sterling, 30, failed to file accounts for the 2023-24 financial year end and received a compulsory strike-off warning two months ago.

Companies House filings show that 1692 has now been struck off the register and dissolved after it did not contest the previous notice.

It comes as Sterling’s football career remains in limbo. He is on the books of Chelsea but has not played at all this season, having been frozen out last year by manager Enzo Maresca.

The winger has won 80 caps for England, scoring 20 goals, and starred as they reached the final of the European Championship in 2021.

Read more Pound falls to 2023 low against Euro as Budget jitters spike

But his trajectory has been in decline since a £47.5m transfer from City to Chelsea in 2022 and he has not played for England since that year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Sterling and 1692 Fashion

Sterling’s co-founder, fashion designer Samiya Miah, resigned as a director of 1692 in January 2024.

The four-time Premier League winner showcased 1692’s first collection at London Fashion Week in September 2021.

It was described as comprising “clean unisex pieces in utilitarian-inspired silhouettes”, with “neutral tones of navy blues, clean whites and ecrus, and darker shades of grey and black”.

The brand’s name is a reference to a 1692 earthquake in Jamaica, the player’s birthplace.

Sterling and Miah described their designs as reflecting “the artful construction and endless resilience of the island, with perfectly tailored lines defining poise and presence for the 21st century gentleman”.