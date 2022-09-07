Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel after 100 days of new ownership

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked as Chelsea manager after 100 days under the new ownership. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Premier League club Chelsea have sacked their manager Thomas Tuchel as the club reaches the end of its first 100 days under new management.

Tuchel’s Chelsea fell to a humiliating defeat last night at the hands of Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League leaving the Blues on a three-match losing streak in all competitions – Chelsea sit bottom of Group E without a point.

Tuchel was outspoken in the summer transfer window surrounding the business his club were doing, and finished last season and have started this season poorly.

In a statement, the football club said: ” On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Tuchel joined the London club in January 2021 and managed the Blues 100 times in all competitions.

In his 100 matches in charge of Chelsea he won 62, drew 19 and lost 19 (a winning percentage of 62) scoring 196 goals at an average of 1.96 per match.

The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager came to the capital to win trophies in the Premier League under former owner Roman Abramovich.

He won the Champions League within his first six months in charge after beating fellow Premier League side Manchester City 1-0 in Porto before going on to win the Super Cup last summer.

When Tuchel led his side to Fifa Club World Cup success last year, it had meant Abramovich had won every club trophy possible in English football.

Earlier this year, as war raged in Ukraine, the UK Government sanctioned Abramovich – and by extension his club – over links to the Russian regime.

The Russian-born 55-year-old then put the club he has owned since 2003 up for sale. Among the interested parties were Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Steve Pagliuca – owner of the Boston Celtics – but it was a Todd Boehly-fronted consortium that came out as eventual winners.

The funds from the sale were expected to go to helping victims of the Ukraine war but that money is, reportedly, yet to reach the front line.