Frank Lampard has been sacked by Chelsea, just 18 months after returning to the club as manager, with Thomas Tuchel set to replace him.

Lampard’s departure comes less than 24 hours after Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

But the Blues have slipped to ninth in the Premier League with a run of five defeats in eight games.

Read more: Alexei Navalny calls for UK sanctions against Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

“This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the board have taken lightly,” Chelsea said.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich added: “This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, the board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future.

“He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Tuchel next?

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, who he led to last season’s Champions League final, in December.

The German rose to promience as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Borussia Dortmund, where he won the domestic cup in 2017.

Chelsea hired their record goalscorer Lampard, 42, on a three-year contract in summer 2019, despite him having only one year of managerial experience at Derby County.

He enjoyed a good first season in charge, steering Chelsea to Champions League qualification, despite being unable to sign players due to the club’s transfer ban, with a vibrant, youthful side.

Despite spending heavily in 2020 and making a promising start to this campaign, Chelsea have slipped worryingly off the pace in the Premier League and now trail leaders Manchester United by 11 points.