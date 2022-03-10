Chelsea match given go-ahead by Premier League despite Abramovich sanctions

Chelsea can face Norwich City as scheduled despite the sanctions against Abramovich

The Premier League has said Chelsea can face Norwich City as planned this evening despite the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the club after Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK government over his alleged links to Russia and its prime minister Vladimir Putin.

“Following the UK Government’s announcement that sanctions have been imposed against Roman Abramovich, the Premier League can confirm tonight’s match between Norwich City FC and Chelsea FC will go ahead as planned,” it said.

“The Government has issued an initial licence to enable Chelsea FC to continue to train, play its fixtures and fulfill its obligations for the rest of the season.

“The League will now work with the club and the Government to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the Government’s intention.”

Chelsea confirmed it would fulfil its fixture at Norwich and Chelsea Women’s trip to West Ham United, which is also set for this evening.

“Chelsea Football Club has been advised that its owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government,” it said.

“By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

“We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence.

“This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.

“The Club will update further when it is appropriate to do so.”