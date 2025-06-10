Cheers! City Beerfest returns to Guildhall for 11th year

City Beerfest has been held at Guildhall since 2015

City Beerfest will return to Guildhall for its 11th year this July, bringing together food, drink and live music on the site of London’s second-century Roman Amphitheatre.

The festival, which has become one of the City of London Corporation’s most popular events, will have over 40 different beers on offer in the Guildhall’s courtyard.

It will take place on July 3 from 12.30pm to 9pm.

“City Beerfest is a perfect opportunity to sample some of the UK’s best beers and outstanding food in a uniquely relaxed and fun summer setting, as well as raising a glass to support the Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s two charities,” City of London Corporation deputy policy chair, James Thomson, said.

All profit from the annual event is donated to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal to support partner charities MQ Mental Health Research and Prince William-founded Homewards, with over £175,000 raised since 2013.

The event, which is delivered by the City Corporation in partnership with the Worshipful Company of Brewers, will feature beers from Damm 1876 Ltd, Five Points Brewing Company and Freedom Brewery, amongst others.

Available beers include non-alcoholic, low alcohol, and gluten-free options. The festival will also feature food stalls and live entertainment.

“Cultural activities, our rich heritage offer, and our warm hospitality have long been at the heart of what makes the Square Mile such a prime destination for many people – and that’s exactly why events like this are so important,” chair of the City of London Corporation’s culture, heritage, and libraries committee, Brendan Barns, said.

“Now one of our most popular events, it is an ideal way of enjoying great food and drink in the Square Mile while, at the same time, raising money for good causes.”

The City of London Corporation, which governs the Square Mile, is one of the largest funders of heritage and cultural activities in the UK, investing over £130m every year.

To find out more about the event and book tickets, visit http://www.thecityofldn.com/citybeerfest.