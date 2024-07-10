City Beerfest returns for 10th anniversary

Copy of City Beerfest. City of London Corporation. Credit Tim Whitby_0211

City Beerfest will return to the Square Mile on Thursday, July 11.

The festival marks its 10th year as a “summer calendar highlight” for the City.

The festival, which will feature several brewers, food stalls, and live entertainment, will take place at Guildhall Yard on 11 July from 12:30 to 9 p.m.

The day’s profits are donated to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal to support three charities: MQ Mental Health Research, Homewards, and National Numeracy.

Traditionally coined as a “summer highlight” for the Square Mile, City of London Corporation Policy Chairman Chris Hayward said this year is meant to be the most “memorable” yet.

He said: “City Beerfest has become a summer highlight in the City’s calendar.

“As we mark its 10th anniversary, it’s a wonderful chance for the Square Mile’s workers, residents, and visitors to come together and raise a glass for a great cause, the Lord Mayor’s appeal.

“We’re delighted to work with The Worshipful Company of Brewers once again to celebrate the brewing craft and showcase some of the finest beers from the UK and Ireland – all in an iconic setting at Guildhall Yard.”