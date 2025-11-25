Changing Man can keep you on Victtorino path to Newbury gold

The Changing Man finished second at Ascot on his seasonal reappearance

THIS weekend signals the first time this season that Irish supremo Willie Mullins has targeted some of British racing’s big pots, and his Trainers’ Championship battle against Dan Skelton is sure to make for fascinating viewing as the campaign goes on.

Both trainers are set to be represented in Newbury’s big race on Saturday, the Coral Gold Cup (2.55pm), but they may have to settle for minor honours.

A host of interesting contenders have been declared for the three-mile-two-furlong showpiece and none more so than THE CHANGING MAN.

Joe Tizzard’s eight-year-old arrives here with an excellent reappearance run under his belt, when second to a progressive rival at Ascot earlier this month.

There’s every chance that outing will have brought him forward and he lines up here off 143, only a pound higher in the handicap.

That’s three pounds above the mark he ran off when second to Myretown in the Ultima at Cheltenham in the spring, and he now meets that reopposing rival on 12-pound better terms.

While it is a slight concern that he doesn’t always convert his good runs into wins, he remains a model of consistency and looks primed for a huge run, with the Tizzard team in red-hot form. At 9/1, he’s a rock-solid each-way bet.

Nicky Henderson’s Hyland is another I like at about the same price, but I’d rather look for something at bigger odds to go with The Changing Man.

Three Card Brag is a horse I have plenty of respect for and judging by his two most recent starts, he looks to have been turned inside out by trainer Gordon Elliott.

I was impressed with the way he travelled when winning last time out at Cheltenham, but the worry is he will have to lump 11st 10lbs here and that’s something only Denman has managed in this race in recent times.

Venetia Williams’ VICTTORINO finished third in this race last season, despite jumping indifferently, and it was notable how strongly he stayed on into that position at the finish.

Four pounds higher in the handicap this time, he still looks reasonably treated, just a pound above his last winning mark.

Read more Von Baer ready to lead Dash for Gold

Last season, he got the better of The Changing Man at Ascot, before going on to follow up in another valuable Ascot handicap on his next start.

That form shows he’s certainly not out of place in this company and he may be a horse that is best when caught fresh, so 16/1 looks a fair each-way price.

In the earlier two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (1.40pm), there are two rapidly improving types at the head of the market in French Ship and Lud’or.

However, both may have to pay the penalty for winning so well on their last starts, as they have been hit by eight and 13-pound rises in the weights respectively.

At their current prices, I’d rather look elsewhere, and instead PERSONAL AMBITION makes appeal at around 10/1.

Ben Pauling’s six-year-old slightly lost his way over fences last season, but the campaign before he had some smart form over hurdles, including when beating Jango Baie in a Grade Two at Kelso.

Plenty of use was made of him on return this season over hurdles at Carlisle, and he only faded late on to finish fourth.

Now dropped a pound in the handicap, and with Callum Pritchard taking off five pounds, he looks well-handicapped on the pick of his form.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Personal Ambition e/w 1.40pm Newbury

The Changing Man e/w 2.55pm Newbury

Victtorino e/w 2.55pm Newbury