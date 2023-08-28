CBI: New booze policy warns alcohol can lead to “increased risk of accidents” occurring

The CBI’s new code of conduct looks to turn the page on a series of harassment scandals that led to the ouster of its former DG

The Confederation of British Industry has implemented new code of conduct rules for its events in a bid to salvage its reputation following sexual misconduct allegations against its former boss.

Tony Danker, former director-general, was sacked in April after a junior colleague filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him – allegations which he still denies.

Details also emerged about a toxic workplace culture at the organisation and a series of unrelated misconduct claims against other members of staff including two allegations of rape.

Danker was replaced by Rain Newton-Smith, who has since pledged to reform the CBI, which has now introduced the strict rules for staff to adhere to both in the office and at events it hosts.

The code of conduct, first reported by the Mail, lists four principles including “we treat all people with dignity and respect” and “we create a safe and secure working environment” as well as advice regarding conduct and the consumption of alcohol and misuse of drugs.

“Being under the influence of alcohol or drugs can seriously impair an individual’s judgement and reactions leading to an increased risk of accidents and injuries occurring. Alcohol and drug abuse misuse can also have a detrimental effect on work performance and behaviour,” the statement reads.

“The CBI has a duty to take care of the health and safety of all those participating and attending CBI events including members, non-members, third parties and CBI staff.

Read more Labour ditches CBI boycott and meets new DG Rain Newton Smith

“It is important all those attending CBI events behave in an appropriate, professional, and responsible manner at work and that alcohol or drug misuse does not create a health and safety risk. Consumption of alcohol must be conducted responsibly, and only when permitted as part of an in-person event.”

One principle states: “We have a policy that sets out expectations for the consumption and misuse of drugs and alcohol and we do not tolerate actions that will have a detrimental effect on our reputation, violate the law, impact the safety of others or cause inappropriate conduct.”

Another section reads: “The CBI will not tolerate bullying, harassment or sexist, racist, or exclusionary comments or jokes,” and “Consumption of alcohol must be conducted responsibly, and only when permitted as part of an in-person event.”

The code of conduct also includes details on how to report a complaint if any of its principles have been breached by staff as well as a warning to non-CBI members that their organisation may be informed if they have behaved inappropriately at one of the group’s event.

When asked for a statement in response, CBI directed City AM to its updated code of conduct for all attendees to CBI events.