Police ‘not able to progress’ with 11 out of 12 CBI misconduct claims

The City of London Police has said it is “not able to progress further criminally” with 11 out of 12 allegations of serious misconduct made against the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Sky News reported that officers were continuing to examine just one of the allegations amid a raft of claims, including sexual assault, that sent the business lobby group into crisis last year.

The Guardian first published a series of sexual misconduct claims by staff at the CBI last spring, including two accusations of rape, which resulted in dozens of its biggest members suspending or withdrawing their membership.

City of London Police confirmed last April that it had begun investigating a number of claims.

With its future hanging in the balance, the CBI admitted to failing to “filter out culturally toxic people”, which led to “terrible consequences”.

According to changes made to the CBI’s website, the number of businesses it claims to speak “on behalf of” has fallen by 20,000 to 170,000 in the last year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Waight told Sky: “The City of London Police takes all reports of sexual misconduct, as well as violence against women and girls, extremely seriously.

“Since the first media reports, we have proactively engaged with the CBI about alleged sexual misconduct involving their staff.

“We have one remaining matter that is under investigation.

“We have investigated a number of cases that at this stage are not able to progress further criminally.

“However, we would ask anyone with any information regarding any crimes either at CBI premises or involving CBI employees based in the City of London to please call 020 7601 2222.”

The news comes after the CBI announced yesterday that it had settled a legal case brought by its former director-general, Tony Danker, after he was dismissed last year following complaints about his own conduct.

The claims against Danker are unrelated to the most serious allegations against the CBI and those reported by the Guardian.

He has previously apologised for making colleagues “feel uncomfortable” but also said he was made “the fall guy” for the CBI’s wider scandal.

City of London Police confirmed it was not investigating Danker for any allegations.

A CBI spokesperson told City A.M.: “It is our understanding that there are currently no police investigations into any current member of CBI staff, or the CBI as an entity.

“The CBI takes all acts of sexual misconduct, as well as violence against women and girls, extremely seriously. We remain ready to work with the police at any time in conjunction with their investigation should the need arise.”

City A.M. approached the City of London Police for comment.