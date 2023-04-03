CBI: Membership body rocked by further allegations of sexual misconduct

The CBI has been rocked by a raft of further allegations

The CBI, Britain’s trade body for big business, has been hit by a raft of further allegations of sexual misconduct at the organisation.

The reports come only weeks after the body’s boss, Tony Danker, voluntarily stepped aside whilst an investigation into his own conduct is underway.

According to reports in the Guardian today, more than a dozen women claim to have been victims of sexual misconduct by senior staff at the CBI.

The CBI said in a statement today that it “has treated and continues to treat all matters of workplace conduct with the utmost seriousness, which is why, earlier this month, we commissioned a thorough investigation by an independent law firm into all recent allegations that have been put to us.

“It would undermine this important process and be damaging and prejudicial to all the individuals involved to comment on these allegations at this point. We will not hesitate to take any necessary action when the investigation concludes.”

City A.M. cannot independently verify any of the reports in the Guardian.

The Guardian reports that one woman claims she was raped at a CBI summer boat party in 2019, and told by a manager who advised her not to pursue the matter further.

The CBI said it has no record of this incident but that it was being investigated. The incident was not reported to the police at the time.

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, who was director general of the organisation during the period covered by the allegations, told the Guardian in a statement: “As the CBI’s first female director general, I took a zero-tolerance approach to any allegations of misconduct, supported by strong policies including whistleblowing channels, independent investigations and clear processes. Any allegations of inappropriate conduct made to me were taken incredibly seriously and swiftly addressed.”

Danker stepped down after an allegation he had made unwanted contact with a female member of staff.

“It’s been mortifying to hear that I have caused offence or anxiety to any colleague,” he said.

“It was completely unintentional, and I apologise profusely.”