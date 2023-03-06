Tony Danker: CBI boss steps down amid sexual misconduct allegation

Tony Danker

The head of the Confederation of British Industry, Tony Danker, has stepped down from the role amid misconduct allegations.

The announcement was made in the Guardian, after the publication reported that the CBI had hired lawyers to investigate alleged impropriety.

The CBI insisted it takes all allegations “extremely seriously” but until an investigation in completed they “remain unproven”.

It is understood that the director general of the organisation made unwanted contact with a female member of staff and considered it to be sexual harassment.

In a statement published this morning, it said “In January this year, the CBI was made aware of an allegation regarding the workplace conduct of Director-General, Tony Danker.

“The allegation was investigated thoroughly and was dealt with comprehensively, in line with CBI procedure. The CBI investigation determined that the issue did not require escalation to a disciplinary process.

“On March 2, the CBI was made aware of new reports regarding Tony Danker’s workplace conduct. We have now taken steps to initiate an independent investigation into these new matters. Tony Danker asked to step aside from his role as Director-General of the CBI while the independent investigation into these matters takes place.”

“The CBI takes all matters of workplace conduct extremely seriously but it is important to stress that until this investigation is complete, any new allegations remain unproven and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Danker took up the role as director general of the CBI in November 2020 and Matthew Fell, Chief Policy Director, will serve as Interim director-general following his stepping down.

More to follow