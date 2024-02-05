CBI settles legal action brought by ousted director Tony Danker

Tony Danker, former director-general of the CBI. Photo: PA

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has settled a legal case brought by its former director-general, Tony Danker, after he was dismissed last year following complaints about workplace misconduct.

Danker was ousted last April after a junior female colleague at the business lobby group accused him of making unwanted comments that she claimed amounted to sexual harassment.

He was also criticised for inviting young female employees to solo breakfast meetings and commenting on social media posts.

Danker has previously apologised for making colleagues “feel uncomfortable” but also said he was made “the fall guy” for a wider sexual misconduct scandal, including claims of rape, at the group, which emerged following his departure.

He said he had been wrongly associated with these claims and that his reputation was “totally trashed”.

It is understood that Danker brought legal action against CBI over its handling of his dismissal.

A CBI spokesperson said: “The CBI has today settled legal action brought against the organisation by Tony Danker after his dismissal in April 2023.

“The CBI board has agreed an undisclosed settlement with Mr Danker.

“The CBI board also reiterates that Mr Danker is not associated in any way with the historical allegations reported in the media concerning matters which pre-date his tenure at the CBI and rejects any such association.”

