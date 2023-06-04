Ex-CBI chief Tony Danker considers suing scandal-hit lobby group over dismissal

Tony Danker, former director-general of the CBI. Photo: PA

The former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry is considering suing the scandal-hit lobby group after he was dismissed from the top job as the group became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.

Tony Danker, who was removed in April, is said to be receiving legal advice about filing a potential claim against the CBI, according to the Sunday Times, after he was accused of workplace misconduct.

According to the report, the alleged misconduct related to comments he made to a junior female colleague about going to karaoke with her.

Danker and the young woman reportedly bonded after an office sing-song session at Lucky Voice in Soho at Christmas in 2021, and had exchanged messages joking about their favourite songs.

However, the report said, she went onto make a complaint about him after he told her something to the effect that he had had a dream about them singing karaoke together.

The exact wording is said to be disputed, the report said.

The CBI was contacted for comment. City A.M. was unable to contact Danker, but he has previously apologised saying he was “truly sorry” for making colleagues “feel uncomfortable”. However, he has said he was made “the fall guy” for the wider sexual misconduct scandal at the group.

The allegations of sexual misconduct, which do not involve Danker, include two rape allegations and a host of other allegations of unwanted sexual advances. City of London police are investigating the rape allegations, while law firm Fox Williams is conducting an internal investigation on behalf of the group.

The CBI is now fighting for survival ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, where members will decide on the organisation’s future role and purpose.

While many companies have left the group, some remaining firms are said to be shoring up support for the group in advance of the confidence vote.

Siemens is this weekend leading a last-ditch attempt to save the group, encouraging remaining members to sign a letter urging them to publicly endorse its survival, Sky News reported.

“At a time when the UK economy is facing strong economic headwinds and anaemia growth, and with a general election expected before the end of next year, it is vital that there is a credible voice representing all sectors and sizes of UK business,” the letter, seen by Sky News, said.

“The CBI can do this. The next 18 months will be vital for the UK and as a group, we feel it is essential that a refocused, effective CBI re-establishes its ties with government and provides the voice that British business needs,” the letter said.

Asked whether there was a chance the CBI could go under after six decades, new director-general Rain Newton-Smith told the BBC: “It’s a really nerve-wracking time for us as an organisation.”

“I’m absolutely determined to lead this programme of change… we have expertise, we have a whole programme of change to work through on our culture,” Newton-Smith added.