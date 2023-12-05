Rupert Soames picked as next Confederation of British Industry chief

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has named Rupert Soames as its next president.

Mr Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, was previously the chief executive of outsourcing giant Serco and spend 11 years as the boss of Aggreko.

Current president Brian McBride said: “With the CBI back influencing at the highest levels across the UK again, there is no better person to pass the baton to.

“Rupert’s track record as one of the UK’s longest serving and most successful CEO’s makes him the ideal choice.”

Mr Soames said: “After a decade of disruption and distraction due to Brexit, Covid, inflation and labour shortages, business and government need to work closely together to deliver a prosperous future where economic growth will lift living standards and sustainably fund the UK’s vital public services.”

It comes after a turbulent year for the CBI when its former director general was forced to step down after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

