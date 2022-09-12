Outsourcing giant Serco’s CEO steps down after eight years

Outgoing Serco CEO Rupert Soames

British outsourcing giant Serco Group said its CEO Rupert Soames will step down from the role and board by the end of December and will be succeeded by Mark Irwin, the chief of the firm’s UK & Europe division.

Announcing his retirement, Rupert Soames said: “It has been the privilege of my working life to lead Serco for the last eight years, but it is now time for me to outsource myself.”

“As it is for Serco’s customers, who are dedicated public servants facing the immense challenges of delivering high quality public services in difficult times,” he added.

Meanwhile Irwin joined Serco in 2013, and between 2014 and 2020 ran Serco’s Asia-Pacific region, before moving from Australia to lead the UK & Europe Division.

Prior to Serco, he had worked in several private equity portfolio businesses in the US and China, and also worked for eight years for GE in the US and Australia.

On taking up the position of group CEO on 1 January 2023, Mark Irwin’s basic annual salary will be £800,000.

Alongside Mark’s promotion, Anthony Kirby will move from his role as Group Chief Operating Officer to become Chief Executive of Serco’s UK & Europe business.

Earlier this month, the government outsourcing giant snapped up Swiss specialist immigration firm ORS in a £39m deal.

FTSE 250 firm Serco said the deal would allow it to bolster its services in immigration services and add scale to its European operations.

The acquisition will enable the firm to “work with and support government customers across Europe” as they grapple with growing need for immigration and asylum seeker support, Serco said.

ORS, which has 2000 employees and operates across Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy, has a 30 year history in the sector providing services to public sector clients across asylum and immigration services.