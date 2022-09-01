Serco snaps up immigration services firm ORS for £39m

FTSE 250 outsourcer Serco has snapped up Swiss immigration specialist ORS

Government outsourcing giant Serco has snapped up Swiss specialist immigration firm ORS in a £39m deal, the firm announced this morning.

FTSE 250 firm Serco said today the deal would allow it to bolster its services in immigration services and add scale to its European operations.

The acquisition will enable the firm to “work with and support government customers across Europe” as they grapple with growing need for immigration and asylum seeker support, Serco chief Rupert Soames said.

“The acquisition will also support our objective of strengthening our European business, roughly doubling its size and increasing the range of services provided,” he added.

ORS, which has 2000 employees and operates across Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy, has a 30 year history in the sector providing services to public sector clients across asylum and immigration services.