CBI in crisis: Treasury ‘pauses’ all engagement with Britain’s biggest business body

The CBI has been rocked by a raft of further allegations

The Treasury has placed on pause all engagement with the CBI, Britain’s biggest business body, after a string of sexual misconduct allegations, City A.M. understands.

The CBI regularly meets with ministers to discuss economic policy and is regularly consulted by officials on changes to the business landscape.

However in light of allegations which have surfaced over the past 48 hours the Treasury has elected to “temporarily pause” all engagement.

On Monday the Guardian published allegations that up to twelve women had experienced what they have described as sexual misconduct.

That followed the CBI’s director general, Tony Danker, stepping aside when misconduct allegations were made against him earlier this year.

The allegations published this week do not involve Danker, who has since apologised.

That triggered an internal investigation led by lawyers from Fox Williams, which the CBI has said will now also explore the further complaints made this week.

The CBI says on its website that it makes “sure business has a seat at the table” and that it “proactively” engages with government to ensure policy has a “business steer.”

Yesterday the CBI said it had paused all external events amid the ongoing fallout from the allegations.

A CBI spokesperson told City A.M. on Wednesday: “In light of the very serious allegations that are currently subject to independent investigation, the CBI has decided to temporarily pause its external programme of events, including the annual dinner on 11 May.

“After Easter, the board hopes to have preliminary findings and actions from the first phase of the investigation and, among other steps, will review this pause in event activity at that point.”

The organisation has previously said it treats all allegations of misconduct seriously.

More to follow