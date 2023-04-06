Adnams Brewery in discussions about leaving under-fire CBI

Adnams Brewery is in discussions about leaving the under-fire Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after a string of sexual misconduct allegations broke.

Chief executive Andy Wood told BBC Radio 4 his firm were holding conversations about withdrawing from the trade body.

It follows a host of corporate members, including EY and Rolls Royce, who pay substantial fees to the membership body expressing concerns over the allegations.

Wood told the Today programme: “Reputations take decades to build and moments to destroy, and the CBI need to get on with this and sort it out quickly, and restore our trust and confidence in the organisation.

“I’d say if there is any scintilla of truth in this, I think I can speak for all members that such behaviour is completely unacceptable and there is no place for it in the workplace.”

Asked if “age-old enemies” of the CBI will be exploiting the situation, Mr Wood said: “I think it’s right that government has suspended communications with it at the moment. I think it’s right that the CBI has suspended communications and events.

“I hope that’s not political, I hope it’s to give the organisation time to get its house in order and restore its reputation, and build the trust and confidence of its members.”

He added that he will need to see the investigation result before making any decisions.

What happened at the CBI?

It comes after CityAM yesterday revealed the Treasury had broken off relations with the CBI after the Guardian published allegations that as many as 12 women felt they had been victims of sexual misconduct.

While director general Tony Danker stepped aside from his role after claims over his own behaviour triggered an investigation.

Labour yesterday also confirmed they had paused engagement with the CBI.

A spokesperson said they take any misconduct allegations “with the utmost seriousness”.