CBI: Business group postpones all external events after fresh sexual misconduct claims

The CBI has been rocked by a raft of further allegations

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), one of the UK’s biggest business groups, has postponed all external events after fresh allegations over sexual misconduct.

The group will postpone events including its annual dinner, which is regularly attended by the Chancellor and was due to host Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey this year.

It had been due to take place on May 11.

It comes a day after the CBI said it is investigating “all recent allegations” after the Guardian said it had been approached by more than a dozen women who said they had been victims of sexual misconduct by senior figures at the lobbying group.

Separately, CBI boss Tony Danker stepped aside from his role a month ago after it was reported the group was looking into his conduct.

It is understood the latest allegations are not related to Mr Danker.

A CBI spokesperson said: “In light of the very serious allegations that are currently subject to independent investigation, the CBI has decided to temporarily pause its external programme of events, including the annual dinner on 11 May.

“After Easter, the board hopes to have preliminary findings and actions from the first phase of the investigation and, among other steps, will review this pause in event activity at that point.”

Press Association