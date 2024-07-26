Eurostar delays: French rail network hit with ‘malicious acts’ hours before Olympic opening ceremony

In a post on social media, the Minister for Transport Patrice Vergriete posted in French that he strongly condemned the criminal actions.

Hours ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris, France’s high-speed rail network has been hit by “malicious acts” which have caused service disruptions.

French rail company SNCF said in a statement last night that it was a victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines.

It noted that arson attacks were started to damage deliberately set to damage its installations.

It noted that following this massive attack aimed at paralysing the high-speed line network, a large number of trains were diverted or cancelled.

Hours ahead of the Opening Ceremony, travellers have been asked to postpone their trip and not to go to the station.

Travel to and from London, to neighbouring Belgium and across the west, north and east of France was affected by the incident.

Eurostar has notified warning on its alerts, advising passengers that “due to a problem with the overhead power supply in France today, we advise you to postpone your trip as your train is likely to be delayed due to infrastructure issues“.

Eurostar saying delays now likely of about 90 minutes in both directions.

Trains are having to run on "classic" rather than high-speed tracks because of "co-ordinated acts of malice", namely damage to signalling near Arras.

London-Lille-Brussels trains unaffected. https://t.co/mk5o5uz4Fc July 26, 2024

The 2024 Olympics are set to kick off in Paris later today with an anticipated 10,000 athletes from around the world expected to parade through the host’s capital.