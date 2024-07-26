John Lewis gets approval to build hundreds of homes in London

The brownfield scheme will be a welcome boon for Bromley

Bromley council has greenlit a scheme to build more than 350 rental homes in partnership with John Lewis on a brownfield site in the area, in a sign that Labour’s housebuilding drive is starting to take root.

The build-to-rent scheme will be developed, owned and managed by John Lewis.

The use of brownfield land – areas within existing communities with the capacity for redevelopment rather than undeveloped green spaces – has been floated as one of the ways to alleviate London’s pressing housing crisis.

The scheme, which will be purpose built for renters, will “prioritise local people” and feature a cafe plus amenity spaces for community groups and schools, John Lewis said.

Once homes are occupied, Bromley should see an injection of £70m in council tax over the next 10 years, the company added.

Councillor Alexa Michael, chairman of development control committee, said: “This development will make an essential contribution of much-needed housing in Bromley, while also providing a significant boost to the local economy.

“While finely balanced with many factors to consider, the proposal represents a clear net benefit to the borough and enhances local housing supply, which optimises land use on this highly-accessible brownfield site at the edge of Bromley’s town centre.”

Katherine Russell, the John Lewis Partnership’s Director of built-to-rent, said: “We’re delighted that the elected members have agreed with the recommendations of their planning officials and after receiving significant support from the residents of Bromley.

This now gives us the opportunity to enhance the local area, create vital new housing for the local people of Bromley and deliver a state-of-the-art Waitrose, which sits at the heart of the community.”

The move is a “big win” for John Lewis as it looks to “diversify its offering and become more than just a retailer”, said Suzi Gatward, Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys.

“Mixed-use developments, such as a retail business on the ground floor with residential space upstairs, could become the new norm, and retailers will be keen to explore this as a new opportunity for revenue,” Gatward added.

London boroughs are split on their attitude towards redeveloping brownfield sites, with Harrow approving just 38 per cent of major developments, while Bexley, Greenwich and Brent approve almost all schemes.

Bromley approves 64 per cent of developments, according to research by London-based pollsters Stack Data Strategy.

The new Labour government has pledged to take a “more strategic approach” to greenbelt land designation and “release to build more homes in the right places”.

“The release of lower quality ‘grey belt’ land will be prioritised and we will introduce ‘golden rules’ to ensure development benefits communities and nature… Alongside urban extensions and regeneration projects, these will form part of a series of large-scale new communities across England,” it said in its manifesto.