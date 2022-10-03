Career Pivot: How To Transition To Tech

You may be hearing rumblings of tech slowdowns and layoffs, and it’s true that as fears of recession deepen, many firms are tightening their belts and shoring up their bottom lines as preventative measures. Others are choosing to cut headcount across less well-performing projects or are shedding teams in areas where focus has been pulled.

What is also true is that many areas of tech are remarkably resilient. The cloud sector is strong thanks to the pace of adoption accelerated by the pandemic. Prior to Covid-19, the sector was worth $371.4 billion. It is predicted to be worth $832.1 billion by 2025, or a 124% increase in just five years. Now, 94% of all enterprises use cloud computing, while 81% of businesses have a multi-cloud based infrastructure or are planning to get there fast to ensure they remain competitive.

Cyber security is another growth area. A 2022 report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) underscores the demand for workers. “There is an undersupply of cyber professionals – a gap of more than three million worldwide who can provide cyber leadership, test and secure systems, and train people in digital hygiene”.

Currently, there are 4.1 million cybersecurity professionals in the world and it is estimated there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity positions available globally by 2025. So how can you switch from a non-technical job into a role at a tech firm? Here are three suggestions.

Sector switch

Opportunity knocks, but if you’re not a software engineer, DevOps, or a whizz with analytics, is there any hope you can make it into the sector? Firstly, consider that not all jobs in tech are tech jobs: many are, in fact, things such as marketing, content, HR, business development and operations roles. If you can do it in another area, you can do it at a tech firm. And the bonus is you’ll likely be paid more and get better benefits too. Win-win.

Dead cert

Upskilling in your current job is an excellent way to plan a move 12 or 18 months down the road. Look into relevant courses or training opportunities that are available at your workplace or if necessary, investigate ones you can pay for yourself. Udemy is a source for online courses you can do in your own time, and at your own pace. Upskilling in an area that is in demand, for example, Agile training, is going to be of benefit. You could even think about learning Python, currently the world’s number one programming language.

Help out

Another way to upskill (with the stretch goal of moving companies) is to ask to be placed on tech-focused teams or projects at your current company. Explain to your manager that you would relish the opportunity to take on new challenges. Adding those new skills to your own repertoire – not to mention your CV – will be what will enable you to make that jump to tech.

Ready to think about making a move now? Visit the City AM Job Board, where there are dozens of companies recruiting across all sectors; below is a brief sample of some available roles.

Engineering Delivery Manager, Northrop Grumman, London

The Engineering Delivery Manager will be responsible for leading a multidisciplinary technical team in order to deliver platform management system projects to cost and schedule. This includes the design and development of software and hardware. Your technical expertise will enable development and growth of systems engineering and experience the full SE lifecycle from concept through to in service, supporting some of the UK’s most important naval assets. You will need extensive experience with substantial systems engineering models and techniques, as well as relevant experience within defence, maritime, aerospace or similar industries. Get more information here.

Client Engagement Manager, eClerx, London

eClerx is looking for a talented Client Engagement Manager (CEM) who will be the senior point of contact for all aspects of the client’s relationship. You will be responsible for partnering with clients who have functional responsibilities within and/or across operations, data, technology and change management to help them achieve their goals through consultatively developing solutions that best leverage eClerx’s products and services. To apply, you will need a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in business or finance; excellent problem-solving and consultative capabilities and domain knowledge and industry awareness of market operations. Get more information here.

Customer Service Professional, Corporate & Small Business Card Servicing, Amex, Brighton

The Customer Care Professional will be responsible for delivering best-in-class client experience for corporate and small business cardmembers in the UK market. You will be responsible for delivering value to small business customers through relevant offers and you will offer custom solutions and negotiate a positive outcome, aiming for first call resolution when possible. You’ll require an ability to work in a fast-paced environment as well as multitask and re-prioritise on a regular basis and strong interpersonal, communication and listening skills. Apply here.

Discover a role that’s right for you with opportunities across the UK on the City AM Job Board