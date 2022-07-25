Caradoc can Rock Goodwood in Glorious opener

Ed Walker’s Caradoc (right) finished second in this race 12 months ago

THERE wouldn’t be a more fitting winner of the opening race of Glorious Goodwood than the Queen’s Just Fine in her Platinum Jubilee year.

The four-year-old is 11/2 favourite with Star Sports to land the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap (1.50pm) after an eye-catching run at York earlier this month.

Supporters of Her Majesty’s runner will hope he is returning to form at the right time and the handicapper has dropped him two pounds, which looks generous.

The concern is he didn’t fire on his only previous run at the track and is becoming a little expensive to follow.

BELL ROCK is ridden by the excellent Harry Davies andis attempting to make it third time lucky having been targeted at this race for the last two years.

Two years ago, he was an excellent third, while last year torrential rain changed the ground, so he was a late withdrawal.

The six-year-old has since been upped in grade, being placed in a Group Three and Listed races at Haydock, Windsor and York.

He will relish both this step up in trip on fast ground and has a big shout each-way at 12/1 with Star Sports.

LikeJust Fine,CARADOC suffered a nightmare passage up the straight at York, so that run is best forgotten.

He was runner-up in this race 12 months ago and was also second at the April meeting this season, so the track suits him.

Furthermore, all his four wins have been on this fast ground, and he looks another serious player at 9/1 each-way with Star Sports.

Legend Of Dubai was an expensive disappointment when a well-backed unplaced favourite in the Royal Hunt Cup.

He still has very few miles on the clock and remains of interest back up in trip.

The World Pool once again offers punters huge value for the first three days of the meeting, as the world bets into the huge pools.

I’d be keen to throw my two selections into a Quinella with the addition of the better fancied Legend Of Dubai as his sub-100 handicap mark could still underestimate his ability.

The Vintage Stakes (2.25pm) sees the return of shock Royal Ascot winner Holloway Boy who managed to win the Chesham on his first racecourse start.

That was a remarkable effort, and he is just 15/8 with Star Sports to prove that there was nothing fluky about it.

The jury is still out for me as both the second and the fourth have finished last in their respective assignments since.

Charlie Appleby has his team in red-hot form once again and runs MYSTERIOUS NIGHT, who wasn’t suited by the drop down in trip at Newmarket last time where things happened a little too quickly for him.

The son of Dark Angel should relish the extra furlong here and looks too big at 5/1 with Star Sports to upset the favourite.

Mark Johnston is always to be respected at this meeting and runs both Dear My Friend and Dornoch Castle who are likely to be positively ridden from the front.

Both may be vulnerable late on, but make plenty of appeal if playing the exotics and you are tempted to leave the favourite out.

POINTERS

Caradoc ew 1.50pm Goodwood

Bell Rock ew 1.50pm Goodwood

Caradoc, Bell Rock, Legend Of Dubai 1.50pm Goodwood

(World Pool Quinella)

Mysterious Night 2.25pm Goodwood