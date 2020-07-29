Buildmeupbuttercup won’t break your heart in Galway Hurdle

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

AS WITH Goodwood this week, it has been strange to watch Galway without the normal huge crowds and general hullabaloo.

That won’t matter one bit, though, to whoever wins Thursday’s valuable Guinness Galway Hurdle (6.45pm).

Willie Mullins has won two of the last four runnings and another victory would see him become the race’s winning most trainer with four successes.

He fires seven bullets and although Aramon is the shortest in the betting, the six-year-old mare BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP could be the one to be on at 9/1.

The mount of Paul Townend, she was a good third in the Ladbrokes Hurdle at Leopardstown in February before finishing fourth in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

She was getting eight pounds from Aramon that day who finished second and she gets 12 pounds in this which might see her turn the form around.

She won her maiden on the Flat at this meeting 12 months ago, so the track should hold no fears and she looks a good win and place bet with Tote.co.uk.

Charles Byrnes’ Wonder Laish will have been targeted at this race for some time, while Felix Desjy was a Grade One winner at Aintree last year and reappeared with a fine maiden success at Navan earlier this month.

Back over at Goodwood and I like the look of Charlie Fellowes’ GOLDEN BEAR in the closing nursery (4.55pm)

Tim Easterby’s Winter Power is a hot favourite here after running away with a nursery handicap at Redcar on Monday.

However, this comes just three days later and she looks worth taking on at 8/11.

Golden Bear made a promising debut at Kempton behind Army Of India and was then well supported at Windsor when fifth to Twaasol.

He was a bit coltish in the preliminaries so has been gelded since and with the Fellowes team in great form he could improve for that operation as well as the step back to five furlongs.

Andrea Atzeni has been booked and at 7/1 he is a fair each-way price.

POINTERS

Golden Bear e/w 7/1 4.55pm Goodwood

Buildmeupbuttercup e/w 9/1 6.45pm Galway