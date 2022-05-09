Buckingham Palace: Queen will not attend Queen’s Speech

The Queen will not be reading out the Queen’s Speech at the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday.

The monarch will not attend the state opening after “episodic mobility problems”.

Prince Charles will instead outline the government’s priorities for the months ahead.

A statement from Buckingham Palace Statement said: ““The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”