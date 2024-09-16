BT adds EDF UK chair and former top civil servant to its board

BT has appointed the chairman of EDF UK, who was previously one of the UK’s top civil servants, to its. board.

Sir Alex Chisholm has taken up the role of a non-executive director at the telecoms giant.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, BT said the appointment would allow it to capitalise on Sir Alex’s “wealth of regulatory experience”.

He joins other non-executive directors including Ruth Cairnie, Maggie Chan Jones, Steven Guggenheimer and Matthew Key.

In addition to his board duties, Sir Alex will oversee BT’s interactions with Ofcom. The announcement follows Allison Kirkby’s recent appointment as CEO in July.

Adam Crozier, BT Group’s chairman, said “We are delighted to welcome Sir Alex. His extensive operational, regulatory and industry experience will be a valuable addition to the board.”

Sir Alex added “I am pleased to be joining the BT Group board and I am looking forward to using the lessons and experience gained from my prior roles to contribute to the board’s discussions and decision-making.”

Sir Alex has previously served as CEO for the UK Civil Service and permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office.

Before those roles, he was permanent secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and held the position of chief executive at the Competition and Markets Authority.

Additionally, he was chairperson of the Commission for Communications Regulation in Ireland.

Sir Alex was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in the 2023 Birthday Honours for public service.

In May BT announced that ex-Barclays finance chief Tushar Morzaria has been appointed to the BT board of directors.