Ofcom fines GB News over Sunak broadcast breach

Ofcom said GB News gave former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “a mostly uncontested platform” to promote his government’s policies.

Ofcom has slapped GB News with a £100,000 fine after ruling the broadcaster breached due impartiality rules during its flagship programme, ‘People’s Forum: The Prime Minister’.

In an investigation, the watchdog found that the live, hour-long segment – broadcast on 12 February – failed to present a balanced range of significant viewpoints or maintain impartiality in related content.

Instead, it said, the programme largely gave the then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “a mostly uncontested platform” to promote his government’s policies, raising questions about fairness during the lead up to the UK General Election.

The programme’s lack of counterpoints or balanced discussion placed it in violation of Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, which require due impartiality in news and current affairs.

“Given the seriousness and repeated nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £100,000 on GB News Limited,” the media regulator said on Thursday.

It has also mandated that GB News broadcast a statement of the findings at a time and in a format determined by Ofcom.

GB News, however, is pushing back. The broadcaster has sought a judicial review, aiming to overturn Ofcom’s initial decision in a process that must end before the fine is enforced.

GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos framed the penalty as a “direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom.”

He said: “We believe these sanctions are unnecessary, unfair and unlawful. The High Court has already granted GB News permission to bring a Judicial Review to challenge Ofcom’s decision that the Programme was in breach of due impartiality requirements.

“The sanction proposed by Ofcom is therefore still subject to that legal challenge.

“The plan to sanction GB News flies in the face of Ofcom’s duty to act fairly, lawfully and proportionately to safeguard free speech, particularly political speech and on matters of public interest.

“We have believed from the very start the People’s Forum was an important piece of public interest programming, and that appropriate steps were taken to ensure due impartiality and compliance with the Broadcasting Code.

“It was designed to allow members of the public to put their own questions directly to leading politicians. GB News chooses to be regulated and we understand our obligations under the Code.”

He described the broadcaster as a “People’s Channel” and vowed it would continue to “fearlessly” champion free expression for its audience.