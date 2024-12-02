New jobs for former Chancellor Philip Hammond and Labour’s Iain McNicol

Lord Iain McNicol and Lord Philip Hammond are joining RCK Partners.

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond and a previous general secretary of the Labour Party, Lord Iain McNicol, have joined the board of tax consultancy RCK Partners.

Lord McNicol and Lord Hammond are joining the board of directors at the consultancy which specialises in research and development tax credits and business tax advisory.

The two members of the House of Lords will form the board alongside newly appointed CEO, James Gibson, and president Peter Roscoe, as well as board chair Andrew Roscoe.

Lord Hammond, who served as Chancellor from 2016 to 2019 and foreign secretary from 2014 to 2016, was previously a senior adviser to RCK Partners.

While Lord McNicol, who served as general secretary of the Labour Party from 2011 to 2018, also joins as a non-executive director.

‘Exciting time for the business’ – former Chancellor Philip Hammond

Together, the firm stated that its board will play a “crucial role in guiding RCK’s strategic direction and in sustaining strong governance as the business continues to grow”.

Commenting on his new position, Lord Hammond said: “I am delighted to join RCK’s board of directors at this exciting time for the business.”

“In my previous role as a senior adviser I have seen first-hand the important work the businesses is doing in supporting innovative British businesses and ensuring best-in-class standards of compliance, and I look forward to continuing to support the leadership team in my new role,” he added.

Lord Iain McNicol added: “RCK has established a track record in helping businesses across the UK capitalise on growth opportunities through their expert advice.

“I am excited to bring my experience to support the business as it embarks on its next phase of growth.”