Reeves to overhaul visa system for talented migrants in Davos pitch

Rachel Reeves is set to talk up new immigration schemes at Davos.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to talk up new visa schemes aimed at highly-skilled migrants working in tech in a pitch to business leaders and top researchers gathered at Davos.

Reeves is set to talk up the Labour government’s new immigration policies as she hopes to get the attention of some of the world’s richest investors and talented researchers attending the World Economic Forum conference in Switzerland this week.

Under new proposals to be unveiled at an event on Tuesday afternoon, selected tech companies on a government list will benefit from faster processing of international hires.

The UK government will also reimburse visa fees for firms in deep tech sectors, which include AI and quantum computing, in order to make the country “the destination of choice” for global talent.

A government taskforce recruiting top brains from overseas will be expanded, with private sector head-hunters to be used to help individuals and companies relocate to the UK.

The Treasury will have an initial “dedicated focus” on talent specialising in AI.

The set of announcements follow home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s commitment to allow migrants in higher and additional rate tax bands to apply for indefinite leave to remain after just three years, compared to 10 years for most people looking to gain settled status in the UK.

Policy announcements are part of wider efforts to make migrants net fiscal contributors to the state and ensure those arriving in the UK contribute to the wider economy.

They also appear to act on the after-effects of a crackdown unveiled by President Trump on the H-1B visa programme for foreign workers in speciality occupations.

The US president hiked the application fee to $100,000 to the annoyance of some tech chiefs, prompting some UK policy wonks to urge the government to attract more high-skilled labour who were considering a move to the States.

Reeves to brush shoulders with Dimon

Reeves’ new policies will be presented to senior business executives in several meetings over the week, including with JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman.

Reeves is set to be joined in Davos by business secretary Peter Kyle, investment minister Lord Stockwood and foreign secretary Yvette Cooper.

Keir Starmer is not expected to attend the conference despite the prospect of President Trump’s arrival amid concerns over his tariff threats.

Ahead of her trip to Switzerland, Reeves said: “In a volatile world Britain stands out. This government is making sure Britain is home to the stability, talent and capital that businesses and investors want and that drive greater growth.

“Some countries give you a platform, but Britain gives you momentum. My message at Davos this week is clear: choose Britain – it’s the best place in the world to invest.”