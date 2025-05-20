British Cycling rides sponsor high with addition of Nyetimber

British Cycling is riding a wave of sponsorship deals, most recently adding Nyetimber as its sparkling wine partner ahead of this year’s Tour of Britain events.

The English sparkling wine stalwart joins the roster of sponsors under the British Cycling banner with the body having agreed a deal with Lloyds last year and various partnerships with the likes of Shell UK, Elixirr and Science in Sport.

Nyetimber will present magnums to the riders at the Lloyds Tour of Britain women next month and the men’s edition in September.

Darren Henry, chief commercial officer at British Cycling, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nyetimber on board to join our growing family of valued partners and help to elevate the multitude of joyous moments we must celebrate in our sport.”

Added Nyetimber chief and owner, Eric Heerema: “We are really excited to become the Official Sparkling Wine to British Cycling.

“Nyetimber has a long history of partnering with iconic British sporting institutions, and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to engage further with cyclists of all abilities across the country.”

Nyetimber joins British Cycling team

Sporting history of Nyetimber

The brand was involved with Team GB during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and had other previous associations with Queen’s Club and the Henley Royal Regatta, as well as sponsoring previous British cycling tours.

It comes amid a mini boom for British cyclists, with a successful Olympics coming ahead of the return of the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2027.

The Tour de France in two years will kick off in Edinburgh and could involve London before it lands on the shores of France for the bulk of the peloton’s ride.

Next year owner Heerema will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his Nyetimber acquisition, which now has 11 vineyards spanning West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent.

Nyetimber last year acquired English single malt whisky producer The Lakes Distillery.