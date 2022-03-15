Camelot loses National Lottery licence after 28 years as Czech contender Allwyn gets the jackpot

National Lottery operator Camelot is set to lose its licence to run the lottery after 28 years as the Gambling Commission names rival Allwyn Entertainment as its preferred applicant to take on the venture.

The final decision is expected to be confirmed later this year with a transfer to the new operator set to be completed by 2024, it added.

Camelot CEO Nigel Railton told City A.M. this morning he is “incredibly disappointed” by today’s announcement.

“We still have a critical job to do – as our current licence runs until February 2024. We’re now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission’s evaluation before deciding on our next steps,” he added.

“I’m enormously grateful to our 1,000-plus employees who have been unwavering in delivering record-breaking results during the current licence,” Railton continued.

“I know they remain absolutely determined to build on our four and a half years of successive sales growth – which has seen us achieve record sales in each of the last two years, resulting in the best-ever returns to Good Causes from ticket sales last year.”

Czech-based Allwyn is Europe’s largest lottery operator and has thriving lottery operations in the Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, and Austria.

The gambling giant was up against the likes of Sisal Spa, Camelot and The New Lottery Company for the prize, and Camelot has been named “reserve applicant” for one of the most lucrative public sector contracts.

Signalling a change

Some in the sector have welcomed the change.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, Director of Clean Up Gambling, told City A.M.: “Camelot’s tenure saw the lottery increasingly associated with the wider gambling sector, due to the rise of online instant win games more reminiscent of casino and slot products than a lottery draw.”

“While this might have been good for Camelot’s profits, it meant a lower proportion of total revenue going to good causes. Hopefully awarding the license to Allwyn signals a change back to the principles the National Lottery was founded on.”

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said on the body’s decision: “In its lifetime, the National Lottery has raised more than £45 billion for good causes and is rightly seen as a great national asset.

“Our priority was to run a competition that would attract a strong field of candidates. Having received the most applications since 1994, it is clear that we’ve achieved just that.

“I am confident that the success of the competition will lead to a highly successful fourth licence – one that maximises returns to good causes, promotes innovation, delivers against our statutory duties, and which ultimately protects the unique status of the National Lottery.

Last month, Allwyn said it would appoint former chief exec of Sainsbury’s, Justin King CBE as its UK Chair if it won the bid.

This morning, Allwyn’s UK chairman, Justin King, said: “I’m delighted that Allwyn’s proposal has been deemed the strongest to grow good causes in the safest and most sustainable way possible. The Gambling Commission has run a lengthy and detailed process, and I’ve been extremely impressed by the attention they have paid to the challenges facing The National Lottery over the coming decades.”

“The National Lottery is a vital British institution and we’re focused on ensuring it plays an even bigger part in society by increasing participation, improving safeguards, and giving back more to good causes.”

Allwyn’s Bid chairman, Sir Keith Mills, also commented on the announcement: “The National Lottery is a national treasure and we are honoured to have been chosen as its future custodian. With the Gambling Commission having put its trust in us, we can immediately start to enact our exciting plans to deliver The National Lottery back to the heart of our country.

“We will do this by rekindling the meaning The National Lottery has for each of us, whether as individuals or as part of the communities we live in; whether we play The National Lottery or not.”

Allwyn is part of the SAKZA Group and owned by Czech billionaire Karel Komarek.