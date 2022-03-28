A good Monday for two pandemic NHS workers as they hit the jackpot with £1m win

Marion Wood and Michael Williams celebrating winning together £1m

Two friends from Northampton are waking up as rich Brits this morning after winning a half share of a £1m Lotto prize, which they originally thought was £1000.

NHS workers Marion Wood, 60, and Michael Williams, 67, matched five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in The National Lottery Lotto.

Wood, who works at Northampton General Hospital, recounts the story of how the pair found out they were winners: “I was on annual leave, it was the Tuesday after the Saturday draw which we won on. Michael and I always check our tickets for the last draw just before the next one. He was on his computer in the kitchen, I was in the lounge.”

“I started to shout out the numbers on my ticket and he shouted yes, then yes, then another yes and then his voice changed – in fact he squeaked! There was another yes and the final yes was followed by a ‘Can you come here please?’”

Marion got up and went to the kitchen and Michael showed her the computer screen, but she thought the amount was just £1,000. She said, “I looked, looked again, Michael was going through the numbers one by one, and he kept on saying it’s a million, it’s a million…and I said ‘I don’t know what a million in numbers looks like?!’ ”

The pair then sat there in silence before making a cup of tea as they let the life changing news sink in. As it was late on the Tuesday evening they had to wait until the next day to call The National Lottery to make their claim.

“I’m a big tea drinker, so we had a cup of tea and sat in stunned silence as we absorbed what had just happened.”

“I didn’t tell a soul at first, I just carried on as normal holding onto the lucky ticket wherever I went. I kept the ticket in my diary, which I keep in my purse, until the lady from Camelot visited to check it and confirmed that Michael and I actually were big winners.

“Even now it still hasn’t completely sunk in, but seeing our names on the big cheque has definitely made it feel more real.”

Asked how they will celebrate she said, “I’m still unsure about what sort of celebration we’ll have but I am getting a taste for champagne having sipped a bit since the win.

“Working through Covid in the NHS has been tough. The amount of work has increased and, unfortunately, I have lost many family and friends. However, work has kept me going, I love my job and I won’t be leaving even after this amazing win.”

And what about spending their winnings, Marion said, “I want to carry on as normal for a bit. I’m from an army family and routine is important to me so I think I’ll just let my head get around it first. I might treat myself to some jewellery, it will be nice to have something special to remember how I felt when I won.”

When asked how he plans to spend his winnings, Michael, a father of three, said, “I retired last year and haven’t had a car since 1981, so I think it’s time I get myself my own set of wheels. I’m also a big rugby fan and have followed Wales all my life, so will get myself some rugby memorabilia. Finally, I’ll also treat my family, they’ve been good to me and it will be lovely to do something nice for them.”

Marion finished, “Whatever we do we’ll be wise and make things comfortable, it’s an amazing amount to enable Michael and I to have security at this time of life.”