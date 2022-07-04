Allwyn’s lottery projections deemed ‘implausible’ as Camelot eyes appeal

Independent evaluators of the Allwyn’s winning National Lottery bid have called its revenue projections “implausible” and carrying “a high degree of risk”, as the legal battle seems likely to drag on for the lucrative contract.

As reported by The Times, the evaluators are quoted as saying: “The proposal seems well formed with a technology solution that appeared to be ambitious but believable”, adding that there are risks to the delivery of the proposal.

The competition was scored on good causes, as well as their business plans and “solution risk factor”.

The comments may therefore be a heavy blow for Allwyn, which is believed to have forecast to raise £38bn over the course of the ten year licence.

After losing it legal fight last week to block the licence being passed over to the Czech rival, Camelot is set to put its case before the Court of Appeal, as well as claim separate damages at trial later this year over the bidding process.

These damages could reach up to £600m and Gambling Commission Chair Andrew Rhodes admitted last week that this money could be taken from National Lottery good causes.

Camelot, which is owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, has run the lottery since its inception in 1994.

The Gambling Commission has said it is gearing up to formally award the licence to Allwyn and “preparing for trial of the various claims”, believing resolutely that it had run a “fair and robust competition”.