UK’s biggest-ever National Lottery winners go public with £184m jackpot from lucky dip

The country’s biggest-ever National Lottery winners have gone public with their £184m win.

The lucky pair banked the giant EuroMillions jackpot in the draw on Tuesday May 10, 2022 and are now celebrating with an astonishing £184,262,899.10.

The Gloucester based Joe and Jess Thwaite bought their EuroMillions Lucky Dip ticket for the massive draw on The National Lottery App and so the next morning received an email saying they had good news about their ticket.

Joe, who is a Communications Sales Engineer, has been married to Jess for 11 years. Jess manages the business side of a hairdressing salon she runs with her sister. The couple have two primary school-age children, and Joe has two children at University from his previous marriage.

Jess said, “The win gives us time to dream which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.”

Jess revealed that she was more prepared for the win than many, thanks to her father. She said, “My dad played The National Lottery all his life and constantly dreamed of winning. He would always ask us what we’d do when we won, how we’d spend it, who we’d treat. It was a regular conversation and I feel like he was preparing us. Maybe that is why I seem so chilled, as I’ve kind of been ready to win for years.”

When Jess’ father passed away around seven years ago, Joe took on the mantle of playing The National Lottery. Joe said, “The family always ask me if I have a ticket for the big draws. While I don’t play every week, I do a Lucky Dip when there is a big jackpot. Although I don’t feel like I’ve had a lot of luck in the past.”