UK ticket holder richer than Adele after £184m lottery jackpot

One lucky winner in the UK has bagged the country’s biggest-ever National Lottery prize, with a £184m jackpot.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 03, 25, 27, 28, 29 while the winning Lucky Star numbers are 04, 09.

The EuroMillions winner is now richer than celebrities including boxer Anthony Joshua, who is recorded as having £115m by the Sunday Times Rich List.

The lottery ticket holder, who has not been identified yet, is also richer than the musician Adele, who holds £130m.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184m EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest-ever National Lottery winner! Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30m every week. Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2bn has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

