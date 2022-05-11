Needing some luck: Camelot pushes to overturn National Lottery licence

Camelot’s grand push to overturn the gambling regulator’s decision to award the National Lottery licence to Allwyn was met with mighty resistance in court this morning.

The Czech-based Allwyn was named the Gambling Commission’s “preferred bidder” for the fourth licence back in March, which sparked a legal battle from the current holder, Camelot UK.

At the time, Camelot chief exec Nigel Railton said the regulator had gotten the decision “badly wrong”, and a ‘stay’ was placed on the contract, which currently prevents the transition period kicking off for Europe’s biggest lottery operator.

Lawyers representing Allwyn argued that if the suspension was not lifted, there would be a delay in the “significant investment” as well as contributions to good causes.

The Gambling Commission stands by its decision, insisting that the licence should be issued despite these challenges and is pushing the High Court for permission to sign a new 10-year contract with Allwyn.

Camelot UK’s parent firm Camelot Global and tech company IGT have also issued claims against the regulator.



As sub-contractors, they both allegedly claimed they suffered or will suffer a loss as a result of the contract loss.



Lawyers representing the Gambling Commission dismissed these claims, stating that both IGT and Global have “a lot of fingers in a lot of lottery pies”.