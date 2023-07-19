Andria Vidler to lead Allwyn UK as it gears up to operate the National Lottery

Allwyn is the next operator of The National Lottery

Lottery operator Allwyn UK has announced the appointment of Andria Vidler as its new boss, as it prepares to take over operation of the National Lottery.

Vidler will spearhead Allwyn’s operation of the National Lottery starting in February 2024, as it focuses on maximising funds generated for its giving-back initiative ‘Good Causes’ during its 10-year licensing period.

Starting in October, the London-based businesswoman will replace Robert Chvatal, who has served as interim chief exec since January.

Chvatal will return to focusing full-time on his role as group chief exec of Allwyn.

Previously Vidler has worked in various high-profile media businesses such as the BBC, Centaur Media and EMI Records.

Allwyn UK’s chairman, Justin Kind said: “Andria’s extensive expertise in helping entertainment brands adapt to the realities and opportunities of a data-enabled, multichannel landscape will be a fantastic asset to the National Lottery.”

Vidler herself said the appointment is “such an exciting opportunity to ensure the National Lottery, a hugely loved UK brand that delivers immense benefits to society, is in the best shape possible for the future.”

Last year, rival operator Camelot lost its legal battle to block the National Lottery licence handover to Allwyn in June.

Allwyn was awarded the fourth licence to operate the UK National Lottery for a decade and the legal action was dropped by Camelot.