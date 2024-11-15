Brahms could be Miles better than the rest at Sha Tin

Pierre Ng saddles Johannes Brahms, formerly trained by Aidan O’Brien, at Sha Tin on Sunday.

WITH Tropical Cyclone Toraji having finally passed over Hong Kong – which caused the abandonment of the last three races at Happy Valley in midweek – the weather is set to be fair for the weekend with just a few showers on the horizon, suggesting the track should ride in perfect condition.

The BOCHK Boc Pay Handicap (9.15am), over seven furlongs, looks a highly competitive contest with a number of gallopers given chances on their best form.

Top-weight and former Aidan O’Brien-trained galloper JOHANNES BRAHMS, however, is the fly in the ointment.

This son of Group One-winning sire Siyouni was a winner in Ireland, and twice placed in top-class company in the UK during the summer before being shipped over to his new home.

Normally horses from Europe take plenty of time to adapt to their new surroundings, but three-year-old has caught the eye straight away since stepping out on to the track, and his trial form has been encouraging.

An outside draw (14) and conceding weight to some seasoned campaigners must be a negative, but leading trainer Pierre Ng has always spoken in glowing terms about his new inmate, and jockey Zac Purton has also been impressed.

Strong opposition includes Gracious Express who should strip in peak condition after two promising performances this season, and talented but frustrating Beauty Crescent, well-handicapped on his best form but still looking for that elusive first win.

The Francis Lui-trained KING MILES blotted his copybook, when missing the start behind recent Panasonic Cup winner Green N White over the course and distance last month.

Having trailed the field by some distance until the home straight, he moved ominously into contention at the furlong marker before his effort petered out in the closing stages.

Pilot Vincent Ho is back in the saddle again, having twice previously won on this smart performer, and he has an inside draw in stall two in his favour.

Provided he steps away from the gates on level terms this time, he looks to hold strong claims and is worth keeping onside along with Johannes Brahms.

POINTERS

King Miles 9.15am Sha Tin

Johannes Brahms 9.15am Sha Tin