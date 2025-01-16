Brady’s Football Regulator views are desperate protests, say governance firm

Governance experts have hit out at Baroness Karren Brady over her stance on the Football Governance Bill, claiming she’s making “desperate protests” in the House of Lords on behalf of the Premier League.

The West Ham United chair slammed accusations that the Premier League was effectively dragging its feet over topics relating to the Football Governance Bill, which saw its seventh day of committee in the upper house on Wednesday.

“I’m informed that the EFL did not keep its clubs fully [in the loop] of the proposals made by the Premier League, nor did the EFL at any stage recommend the Premier League proposals to its member clubs or recommend to its board that they may be accepted,” she said.

“So there has been progress and offers made by the Premier League, which haven’t been put to the EFL and it is categorically wrong to suggest that any delay is wholly because of the Premier League.”

Brady, Lords and debate

But Indigo, experts who have been employed by Southend United in what they believe to be the first independent governance specialist hire in UK football, hit back at the Baroness, claiming she is performing “desperate protests” on behalf of the Premier League because of “vested interests”.

“An overhaul of football regulation is needed and overdue,” the firm said. “The introduction of an independent regulator for English football through the Football Governance Bill is an essential measure given the failures of the existing systems of regulation.

“The Premier League clubs, including West Ham, of which Baroness Brady is chair, have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo which protects their dominant position within the wider football ecosystem.

“Her statements made in the House of Lords appear to be desperate protests on behalf of those who do not want their excessive powers to be diluted by the introduction of greater fairness and equity into a system which is currently stacked in their favour.

“It is clear, the Premier League would benefit from creating a more sustainable footing for the wider pool of professional clubs on which the top divisions are built.”