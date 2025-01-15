RFU hits back at MPs, saying it got no COVID-19 loans from Government

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has hit back at MPs after a swathe of parliamentarians demanded government intervention over the “dying” game.

English rugby’s governing body has faced widespread criticism over bumper bonuses for chief executive Bill Sweeney while the wider game struggles to find a financial footing.

Shadow sports minister Louie French said that “fans are rightly angry at Rugby Football Union’s bosses’ sky-high bonuses”, while Dr Luke Evans, the Conservative MP for Hinckley and Bosworth, insisted that “there is growing concern about the state of the game and mixed messages coming from the RFU”.

Head of the Community Clubs Union Rob Sigley said the game is “dying”.

But Allianz Stadium’s bigwigs have responded, slamming the lack of funds given to the organisation during the Covid-19 pandemic despite severe losses and defending their financial management.

“The RFU has worked closely with successive governments to ensure the challenges and finances of Rugby Union are understood,” a spokesperson said.

“Despite losing more than £150m of revenue due to Covid the RFU received no government loans and remains in a strong financial position.”

Crunch RFU vote

Sweeney faces a crunch confidence vote this year after the required number of clubs cast doubt on his ability to lead the RFU.

Its chairman, Tom Ilube, resigned from his post in December, with former World Rugby grandee Sir Bill Beaumont taking his place on an interim basis.

The RFU is not in charge of the top flight of rugby in England, the Gallagher Premiership, which has seen the loss of three clubs – Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish – in recent seasons, but does oversee the Championship – in which former winners Jersey Reds are now defunct and the remaining clubs have seen a cut in central funding.

The government has met with representatives from the sport but adds that the RFU is independent of No10.

Added the RFU: “Rugby World Cup years are always loss making due to the additional cost of attending a World Cup and hosting fewer home games. However, we ended the last financial year with more than £50m cash, undrawn credit facilities of £35m and positive P&L reserves of £83.6m.

“The RFU has agreed a landmark new Professional Game Partnership which will see the RFU helping to further support professional rugby clubs while maintaining investment of around £30m a year in the community game.”