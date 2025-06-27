Boy Wunder Wong can raise the Bar on Family Jewel

Ellis Wong has ridden eight winners from 37 rides in the last six weeks.

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts another all-action 11-race programme on Saturday, including a couple of races on the all-weather surface, and featuring the Class One Pearce Memorial Challenge Cup (12.35pm), a handicap over five furlongs.

It is good to see young five-pound claimer Ellis Wong back in action again, after serving a two-meeting suspension for a misdemeanour earlier in the month.

The high-flying 24-year-old has been in the form of his life in the last six weeks, booting home eight winners from just 37 rides.

No wonder stables are clamouring for his services, with seven different trainers booking him for his nine rides at Sha Tin.

Half of his 20 winners recorded this season have come from his mentor, trainer Caspar Fownes, and the partnership will be hoping to add to that tally, with FAMILY JEWEL in the Nam Chung River Handicap (10.00am) over 10 furlongs.

This talented four-year-old is already a three-time winner from just 11 starts, and sure to figure prominently in higher-class middle-distance events next season.

Ignore his latest performance, when caught wide for the majority of the journey behind Gold Master, and hone in on his previous effort, when an eye-catching fourth to Liveandletlive over this course and distance early last month.

Wong’s five-pound allowance will be worth its weight in gold in this tightly knit handicap, and he can surprise against short-price favourite Gentleman Legacy.

Trainer Cody Mo was quick to book Wong and utilise his valuable claim aboard speed-ball Magic Control in the main event on the card at 12.35pm.

This course and distance specialist – three wins and two seconds from five races – held on by a whisker when defeating WUNDERBAR back in November, but is six pounds worse off, so it makes sense to put Wong with his claim in the saddle.

The John Size-trained Wunderbar was given a four-month break after a couple of disappointing efforts following that defeat but bounced back to his imperious best with a convincing victory against similar company over six furlongs a fortnight ago.

Having won twice over the minimum trip last season, and now looking in prime condition, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Family Jewel e/w 10.00am Sha Tin

Wunderbar 12.35pm Sha Tin