Bopedro and Paradias catch the eye in the Cambridgeshire

Trainer Alan King is set to run Paradias in Saturday’s Cambridgeshire

THERE is no doubt that the best betting race of the weekend is Saturday’s bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40pm) where there could be as many as 35 runners declared to take their chance.

The betting is currently headed by the very exciting Greek Order who heads to Newmarket on the back of impressive wins at Sandown and Newbury.

This will only be the son of Kingman’s sixth racecourse start and the first time he has faced a field of more than 14, so it’s a very different test.

He could easily be that Group race three-year-old masquerading as a handicapper like a Pipedreamer (2007) or Lord North (2019), but at as short as 7/2 already with Coral, he is far too skinny in a contest like this.

Dual Identity warrants plenty of respect having bounced back to form at Sandown last time and don’t forget he won his side of the draw in this 12 months ago by daylight.

Oviedo, Liberty Lane and Saga are others that strong cases can be made for, but at this early stage I prefer a couple at bigger prices.

BOPEDRO has run really well on all three occasions he has visited Newmarket (twice on the July course) and was painfully unlucky not to finish closer in Ireland last time.

At the age of seven, he doesn’t have the sexy profile of a horse like Greek Order, but he should relish the trip, track and ground.

The 20/1 generally available looks far too big and he should go well.

I’m also prepared to chance my arm with PARADIAS at a whopping 33/1 for trainer Alan King.

He’s a four-year-old who looked crying out for a drop back to this sort of trip on decent ground last time.

POINTERS

Bopedro e/w 3.40pm Newmarket Saturday

Paradias e/w 3.40pm Newmarket Saturday