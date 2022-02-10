Boothill can kick Betfair Hurdle rivals into touch

Boothill was a real eye-catcher the last time we saw him over hurdles

ONLY 14 runners have been declared for tomorrow’s Betfair Hurdle (3.35pm) at Newbury, a race you would normally expect to fill its maximum field size limit of 24.

It’s certainly no surprise to see a couple of unexposed novices at the top of the betting in Broomfield Burg and Jpr One, who could easily make their respective marks in the 130s look lenient in the months to come.

That could easily be the case, but at 5/1 and 6/1 respectively, they look just a shade too short on what they have done on the racecourse so far and this represents a very different test.

If the Paul Nicholls team were in more convincing form I’d certainly be interested in Knappers Hill, while last year’s first two home Soaring Glory and Fifty Ball are bound to be on the premises again.

At the prices, though, I’m keen to take a chance on the Harry Fry-trained BOOTHILL, who really caught the eye when third to Soaring Glory at Ascot in a valuable handicap hurdle in October off this mark on his seasonal reappearance.

That was only his second ever run over hurdles and he tanked a little up front before gradually weakening late on.

He was then switched to the larger obstacles at Exeter and probably found the step up in trip a little too much when weakening out of things late on.

It is interesting that connections have put his chasing career on hold and revert back to hurdling off what looks a very workable mark.

The application of a first-time tongue tie worked wonders for Vauban last week and I’m hoping it will have the same effect on Boothill tomorrow.

Obviously, he has a bit to find with Soaring Glory on that Ascot running, but he is four pounds better off at the weights and may just be ridden with a little more restraint this time.

He can be backed each-way at 10/1 with Star Sports, and that looks the value call at this stage.

Looking at the rest of the action at Newbury and Bravemansgame will attempt to give lumps of weight away to inferior rivals in the opener (1.15pm).

He should be up to the task, but I’m prepared to let him run at odds-on with doubts about his stable’s form.

The Nicholls team also saddle Clan Des Obeaux in the Denman Chase (2.25pm) and the same comments apply to him.

I certainly wouldn’t be in a hurry to back the recent King George runner-up at odds-on, particularly back in a race in which he was beaten 12 months ago.

Instead, the most interesting betting opportunity could be in the staying handicap hurdle (1.50pm).

Polish looks the obvious one as he is back down to the mark from which he won the equivalent race 12 months ago.

However, there may just be a bit of value in looking elsewhere as he is now as short as 3/1 having been double that price a few days ago.

Ben Pauling’s WHATSUPWITHYOU has slipped down to a mark of just 125 having showed plenty at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and gets the call at 6/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Whatsupwithyou e/w 1.50pm Newbury

Boothill e/w 3.35pm Newbury