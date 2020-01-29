Boeing suffers annual loss of nearly $2bn as 737 Max crisis drags on

Boeing made a monumental $1.98bn loss last year, after the grounding of the 737 Max plane marked the most calamitous period in its 103-year history.



Sales also sank 37 per cent year on year to $17.9bn, Boeing’s first annual results since the worldwide grounding of its best-selling jet showed today.

The US plane maker still does not have a date for when the 737 Max will return to the skies.



The jet was grounded across the globe in March last year after the second of two deadly crashes involving the model in five months, which killed 346 people. It has since transpired that the crashes were caused by a faulty anti-stall system fitted on the planes.



The figures



Boeing lost $1.98bn over the financial year. This was significantly down on the $10.5bn profit it made last year.



Meanwhile, revenues fell by more than one-fifth to $76.6bn.



Why it’s interesting



The anti-stall system was designed to make the Max perform in a similar way to early incarnations of the 737, thereby reducing the need for expensive pilot training.



Part of the reason the crisis has been so expensive is that the company carried on building the $120m jets at a rate of more than 40 a month until January.



This means it has been racking up bills on a plane it cannot deliver to customers, and be paid for.



It has also suffered huge compensation claims from airlines, many of whom have received 737 Maxes but cannot fly them.



Boeing has about 400 of the planes sitting idle in its factory in Seattle. A similar number are grounded around the world, which have been delivered to airlines.



The 737 Max crisis has already forced Boeing’s chief executive Dennis Muilenburg, formerly one of America’s most influential businessmen, out of the company.



However, the company attracted criticism for handing him a payout worth £48m.



There was further controversy earlier this month, when shocking emails were passed on to US investigators this month, in which Boeing executives mocked their safety regulator and said the 737 Max had been “designed by clowns”.

What Boeing said

“We recognize we have a lot of work to do,” said Boeing chief executive David Calhoun.

“We are focused on returning the 737 Max to service safely and restoring the long-standing trust that the Boeing brand represents with the flying public.

“We are committed to transparency and excellence in everything we do.

“Safety will underwrite every decision, every action and every step we take as we move forward. Fortunately, the strength of our overall Boeing portfolio of businesses provides the financial liquidity to follow a thorough and disciplined recovery process.”

