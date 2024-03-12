Blizzard of winners heading team Size and Purton’s way

John Size’s Raging Blizzard was an impressive winner over the course and distance last time

RACING at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today hosts its regular mid-week slot with a highly competitive nine-race programme, featuring a number of high-flying speedsters who excel around the sharp-turning track.

Form book students are finding it tough going at the Valley at present.

Once upon a time, selecting horses drawn low, and likely to be up with the pace from the off, was a recipe for success, but things have changed in the past couple of months.

For some reason, the track has been riding much slower than normal – the standard time for the majority of races is now slow – and that’s with very little rain in the territory.

Historically, horses drawn along the inside rail have always had an advantage but, over the past two months, the surface has changed significantly, with gallopers who dash wide down the home straight having the rub of the green.

Delving through the form book for the last time racing took place on the ‘C’ track (February 15th), results show no horse drawn in stalls one, two or three won any of the nine races and only one of those numbers filled the forecast spot.

Maybe the ground staff are overwatering and there is a chance of showers during racing today, but it is worth keeping an eye out early on the card to see if the track bias is still favouring strong finishers.

The Jamie Richards-trained Celestial Colours makes a quick return to the track after last week’s impressive victory and is now carrying a penalty in division one of the Cheung Chau Handicap (11.10am) over six furlongs.

There was plenty to like about that performance, considering he was up with the pace all the way, but still had enough in the tank to ward off any challengers in the closing stages.

He does, however, have to give 11 pounds to equally progressive BEAUTY INFINITY from the John Size stable, who gives the impression that the more experience he gets, the more he improves.

The son of Toronado steps up in class after running away from opposition at the end of last month and, despite his penalty, still looks favourably treated.

Zac Purton, the rider of Beauty Infinity, climbs aboard another John Size contender in RAGING BLIZZARD, who seeks to defy top-weight in the second division of Cheung Chau Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The all-conquering Size and Purton partnership already has a 21 percent strike-rate this season and will surely be disappointed if they don’t improve on that tally with both Beauty Infinity and Raging Blizzard, who are clearly capable of stepping up into better class before the end of the season.

Don’t expect a big price about this powerful looking son of Per Incanto and it may be wise to include him in a double with his stable companion.

In the same race, keep an eye on talented Ma Comet who is likely to leave his previous form well behind now stepping up in distance.

POINTERS

Beauty Infinity 11.10am Happy Valley

Raging Blizzard 1.10pm Happy Valley