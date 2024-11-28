Black Friday TV deals: Save on Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon and more

Black Friday sports subscription deals are available on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and smaller channels

Watching sport on TV in the UK can be eye-wateringly expensive – accessing all the available Premier League games costs a minimum of £740 for a whole football season – but Black Friday sport subscription deals could bring that cost down.

If you need to watch absolutely all of the football, such as the Nations League, Spain’s LaLiga and Major League Soccer in the US, then you will need to shell out for pay-TV channels beyond the behemoths of Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

The same goes if you want access to Champions Cup rugby union, which is only on Premier Sports, and some of the biggest fight nights in boxing, for which you’ll want Dazn. Add all of that up and the cost is well over £1,000 a year.

But Black Friday offers which include sports subscriptions can bring down the cost of watching your favourite team by at least £100, or even more if you’re prepared to sign up to the full gamut of channels. Read on to learn how.

Sky Sports Black Friday Deals

For the Black Friday period, Sky is offering a bundle including Sky Stream (its no-dish TV service) with Sky Sports and Netflix for £39 a month, a £7m saving on the regular price. The deal runs until midnight on Tuesday 3 December and requires signing up for 24 months.

Sky Sports has the bulk of live games in the Premier League and Women’s Super League, plus live action from the EFL, all Formula 1 races, golf’s PGA, LPGA, DP World and Ladies European Tours and the majors, ATP and WTA Tour tennis, and all of England’s home matches in international cricket.

Sky customers can bolt on a TNT Sports subscription – offering most of the rest of the Premier League games, plus almost all Champions League and Europa League matches and Premiership rugby – for an additional £20 a month. This all requires a separate broadband contract.

TNT Sports Black Friday Deals

TNT Sports channels have to be added to an existing TV service, unless you access solely via the Discovery+ streaming platform at a cost of £31 a month.

For customers with broadband from BT or EE, there is a Black Friday deal to add its Big Sport package, which includes Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Eurosport and Discovery+ for £35 a month – a saving of more than £15.

Of course, there is the additional cost of the broadband (good luck watching any of these channels without a connection) and, like the Sky deal, this requires a 24-month commitment. Prices will also increase by £2 a month in March.

Excluding the cost of broadband, this is currently the cheapest way to watch Sky Sports and TNT Sports through your TV (legally), as far as we can tell.

Now TV Black Friday Deals

Sky’s on-demand platform Now TV is currently offering its Sky Sports package for £26 a month, a £9 saving, when you sign up for six months.

If you then access TNT Sports via Discovery+ at £31 a month, then you can get the pair for a combined £57, and it doesn’t get any cheaper than that (for our money). The catch is that you will need a separate broadband contract.

Amazon Prime Video Black Friday Deals

To watch all of the remaining live Premier League and Champions League games shown in the UK, you will need Amazon Prime Video, which of course comes with a wealth of other content and shopping perks.

For Black Friday, Amazon offered £20 off its annual Prime membership fee of £79, but that deal only ran from 15-18 November and has now finished.

Dazn Black Friday Deals

The dedicated sports streaming platform, available through an app or smart TVs, is home to loads of top boxing thanks to its deals with leading promoters Matchroom and Queensberry.

Dazn has good Black Friday deals, with 33 per cent off all of its packages – but only until Friday 29 November.

That means rolling monthly access costs £17 (down from £25), monthly subscription as part of a longer commitment is £10 (down from £15) and a year upfront is £90 (from £120).

Premier Sports Black Friday Deals

Rugby fans may know that Premier Sports has replaced TNT Sports as the home of all European club competitions, so if you want to watch English sides in the Champions Cup you’ll need access. It also has URC and Top 14 rugby, as well as Spanish top-flight football.

What it doesn’t have is any Black Friday deals, so it’s the usual £11 a month or £120 for a year paid upfront.

Viaplay Black Friday Deals

Scandinavian media company Viaplay has Nations League football (hey, come back!) and tons of Nordic TV, if that’s your bag.

For Black Friday, you can add Viaplay to your Amazon Prime Video subscription for just 99p a month for three months, rather than the usual £4.99.