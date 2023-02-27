Bitcoin trading flat as inflation keeps investor emotions in check

It’s gone quiet in the last few days, especially compared to the price action that pushed Bitcoin and a few other cryptocurrencies into double-digit growth in the past weeks.

Bitcoin is trading for $23,380 this morning, a gradual decline of 6% over seven days, but up on the day by a little over half a percent. Ethereum is holding strong above the $1,630 level, trading in the green by around 2% since yesterday.

Other large cap cryptocurrencies are trading in a similar range, the majority of these coins either marginally in the red, or in the green over 24 hours, but sliding over a longer timeframe.

It is set to be another period dictated by US inflation data with the latest numbers in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), along with jobless claims to be released mid-March. Expect markets to react, say the analysts.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.070 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 26, at a price of $23,561. The daily high yesterday was $23,654.37, and the daily low was $23,084.22

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $451,893 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.007 trillion and Tesla is $622.94 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $17,894 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 39.32%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.91. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 54.13. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“There are about $160 billion in stablecoins currently residing in various wallets and pools and projects across the crypto space. Much of it is unused, belonging to owners biding their time until opportunity knocks.” Steven Boykey Sidley, author of Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised finance and the end of banks

What they said yesterday

The next step for Ethereum and staking…

Sepolia Shapella scheduled for Feb 28, 4AM UTC 🌃



Read about the upgrade, and find links to the specs, client releases and withdrawals FAQ here: https://t.co/cRh4UWvl8J 😄 — timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) February 21, 2023

A victory for privacy, in Wyoming, at least…

₿𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Wyoming passes bill protecting #bitcoin users.



The new "HB0086 Disclosure of private cryptographic keys" legislation states, “No person shall be compelled to produce a private key or make a private key known to any other person"pic.twitter.com/oMyGGbDynw — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) February 26, 2023

“Not there yet, but could get there soon.”

U.K. former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Defence Secretary, Philip Hammond says, "I am interested in #bitcoin and the Bank of England is leading on it"pic.twitter.com/qjkMyi59BF — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) February 26, 2023

