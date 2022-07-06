Bitcoin price flat at $20k, but market optimism growing

Bitcoin is broadly flat over the past 24 hours, changing hands at about $20,200 this morning. That’s a price increase of about one per cent compared to yesterday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been struggling to push further above the $20,000 since dropping below that level early last month. Can it push on now?

The sentiment in the crypto market has been low for several months, but we’ve at least seen a slight improvement this week as Bitcoin has managed to avoid deeper drops. After the Fear and Greed Index climbed to 19 yesterday, we’re at the highest point in two months. We’re still very much in the “Extreme Fear” area, but we’re at least seeing a bit more optimism than we’ve seen lately.

Other major cryptocurrencies continue to see a better start to July. Ethereum is currently up more than one per cent over the past week, holding around the $1,140 mark. The standout performer has been Uniswap, which is up almost 10 per cent over the past seven days.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $907 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, July 5 2022, at a price of $20,190.11. The daily high yesterday was $20,635.47 and the daily low was $19,341.23.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $385 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.667 trillion and Tesla is $724.64 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28,964 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 71.34%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 18, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.47. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.65. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin will create new industries the same way the internet created businesses that could not have been imagined before. Bitcoin will destroy businesses the same way the internet transformed industries that were once considered irreplaceable.” Misir Mahmudov, author

What they said yesterday

Big picture thinking…

When in doubt, zoom out.



Every time people thought #Bitcoin had “died”, it came back stronger. pic.twitter.com/8IAxpc1VBg — Dan Held (@danheld) July 5, 2022

Do you still trust in fiat?

Argentine Peso is toilet paper.

Turkish Lira? Flaming pile of garbage.

Yen is Backed by 250% debt-to-gdp money printer.

Euro: Dumpster fire.

Dollar: Skinniest kid at fat camp.



Trust in fiat and sovereign debt is breaking down quickly.



An alternative is needed. #Bitcoin — Stack Hödler (@stackhodler) July 5, 2022

Bitcoin is more than its price…

Focus on the real signal and cut out the noise. Ask yourself honestly why we need a decentralised monetary network. #Bitcoin is so much more than fiat price. pic.twitter.com/rLOtCiRScg — Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️. (@CarlBMenger) July 5, 2022

